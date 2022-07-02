MBZ Welcomes Jokowi at Al Shatie Palace

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the Al Shatie Palace, Abu Dhabi o. Friday.

The President arrived at the Al Shatie Palace at around 13.30 local time and immediately carried out a joint photo session and a bilateral meeting between the two delegations.

In his introductory remarks, the President appreciated President MBZ for the friendly relationship between Indonesia and the UAE which continues to improve in the midst of the current challenging situation.

“Thank you for accepting us, in the midst of challenging situations like today, we continue to work together to improve relations between the two countries,” said Jokowi.

On that occasion, the leaders of the two countries witnessed the exchange of the IUAE-CEPA (Indonesia-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) documents that had been agreed by the two countries.

The IUAE-CEPA Cooperation Agreement which has been signed by both parties is exchanged with other memorandums of understanding, namely:

1. Memorandum of Understanding for Joint Project Management on Mangroves between the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

2. Protocol for Amendment of Memorandum of Understanding between Indonesia and UAE on Maritime and Fishery Cooperation.

3. Memorandum of Understanding between the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency of the Republic of Indonesia and the UAE Ministry of Health regarding vaccine and drug control.

4. Protocol on Cooperation in the Defense Industry and Procurement of Military Equipment.

5. Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between Nahdlatul Ulama University and Mohammed Bin Zayed Humanitarian University.

6. Landing Platform Dock (LPD) Purchase Contract between PT PAL Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates Navy. (T/RE1)

