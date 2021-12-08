Many Israeli Policemen Resign Due to Lack of Confidence in Their Leadership

Gaza, MINA – The Hebrew Channel 12 on Tuesday revealed the resignation of a number of Israeli policemen working in their stations in the Negev region, most notably the director of the Beersheba town center, Elior Zohar, just a year after he assumed the position.

Lior justified his resignation by his inability to carry out the tasks entrusted to him in light of the increasing violent confrontations with Palestinians, the lack of Israeli human cadres and the lack of confidence in the Israeli leadership, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza.

The channel said that the resignation comes in light of the widespread state of security chaos – confrontations between Palestinians and the occupation soldiers – especially in the Negev region and the inability of the police to impose their control over them.

It is noteworthy that well-informed sources revealed that the police command was about to hand over responsibility of controlling the cities, which witnessed violent escalations with the occupation in conjunction with the recent Israeli war on Gaza, to the Israeli army, after it was unable to handle the incidents despite providing it with 16 brigades of border guards. (L-K-G/RE1)

