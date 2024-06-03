Maldives Announces to Impose Ban on Israeli Passports

Maldives, MINA – The Maldives Government’s Press Office said in a press release today that Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu following a recommendation from the Cabinet that has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports, Wafa reports.

Maldives’ Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihsaan, announced the decision at a news conference held at the President’s Office on Sunday.

The Cabinet decision included amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts.

Additionally, in the case of Palestine and Israel, the President decided to appoint a special envoy to assess Palestinian needs, read the Press release.

Maldives’ President further decided to set up a fundraising campaign to assist the Palestinian people, with the help of the UN Relief Agency (UNRWA), to conduct a nationwide rally under the slogan “Falastheenaa Eku Dhivehin,” which translates to “Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine” to show support, reported the release. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)