Malaysia’s Sabah Government Starts Allowing Activities in Mosques

Kinabalu, MINA – The Sabah government on Tuesday decided to allow activities in mosques and surau during a Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in line with Mufti Sabah’s proposal.

State Minister for Housing and Local Government Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun who is also a spokesman for Covid-19 said mosques and prayer rooms are allowed to hold daily congregational prayers as well as Friday prayers in all zones in Sabah.

“The number of congregants for daily prayers at the mosque for all zones in Sabah is one-third of the capacity of the mosque,” said Datuk Seri Masidi as quoted from Bernama.

“Congregation for Friday prayers is adjusted to the area of ​​the main mosque and prayer room by paying attention to physical distance. Activities and programs for mosques and prayer rooms are allowed but not more than one hour for events such as maghrib, dhuha and other lectures,” he said.

Datuk Seri Masidi said religious classes are also allowed to be held in the hall or special rooms of mosques, but not more than five hours and the number of participants does not exceed 20 people according to the set standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Marriage ceremonies are also allowed to be held in a special hall or room attended by no more than 20 people or according to the size of the ceremony venue by observing self-discipline and complying with all issued SOPs and only drinks and snacks that can be brought home,” he said.

Meanwhile, 271 new positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Sabah on Tuesday. This brings the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in Sabah to 31,057 cases.

“Today, 237 patients have recovered, bringing the number of people who have been discharged to date to 28,038. A total of 2,005 patients are still being treated, 631 in hospitals and 1,374 at the Quarantine and Low Risk Care Center (PKRC) and 64 in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) with 23 of them requiring respiratory assistance, “he said.

Meanwhile, State Community Development and People’s Welfare, Shahelmey Yahya in his statement said 283,603 food baskets had been distributed in 27 districts in Sabah to date. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)