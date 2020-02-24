Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Officially Resigns

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday, February 24 officially resigned after King of Malaysia Abdullah Sultan Ahmad approved his resignation request.

However, the King decided that Mahathir should continue his work and appoint him as interim (temporary) prime minister to form a new cabinet.

As reported by Free Malaysia Today on Monday, the Chief Secretary of the Government of Malaysia, Mohamed Zuki Ali, said that the King said to appoint Mahathir as Interim PM. Mahathir was also given the task to re-arrange the cabinet.

“Therefore, as interim prime minister, he (Mahathir) will continue to take care of the country’s government until a new prime minister is appointed and a new cabinet is formed,” Ali said.

The King conveyed the decision after having a dialogue with Mahathir in the palace for 90 minutes. Previously, he also met with the Chairman of the People’s Justice Party (PKR), Anwar Ibrahim, and his wife who was Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, discussed the issue.

Mahathir sent a letter of resignation to King Abdullah today. He also decided to resign from the office of Malaysian United Native Party (BERSATU). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)