Mahathir Sends Resignation Letter to King of Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad, reportedly sent a letter of resignation to the Malaysian King (Yang Perttuan Agung), Abdullah on Monday, February 24. However, until now there has been no confirmation from Mahathir regarding the information.

The resignation was confirmed through Mahathir Mohamad’s official Twitter account, @chedetofficial.

As quoted from Malaysiakini, officials of Malaysian Indigenous Party were reported to have come to Mahathir’s residence. Mahathir led the party which was founded on 7 September 2016.

The information came after the Chairman of People’s Justice Party (PKR), Anwar Ibrahim, along with his wife who was also Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as well as the Minister of Finance and Chair of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Lim Guan Eng, come to the Prime Minister’s Office in Putra Perdana for a meeting.

However, they left the office at 10:25 local time, and allegedly headed to the residence of Mahathir in Mines, Kuala Lumpur.

A number of PKR and DAP officials held impromptu and closed meetings at their respective headquarters. Anwar who attended the meeting said the results of his meeting with Mahathir were very satisfying.

However, sources said that King Abdullah would not approve of Mahathir’s steps.

“The Great Divisions will reject it and say Mahathir is fully supported by parliament,” said the source as reported by the Straits Times. (T/RE1)

