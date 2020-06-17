King Calls on All Malaysians to Pray for Palestinians

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, has called on all Malaysians to pray for “the well-being of Palestinians who are oppressed by Israel.”

The Royal Household said in a statement that the King “had expressed his deep concern and support for the Palestinian cause.” WAFA News reported, on Tuesday (June 16).

King also supported Malaysia’s efforts to continue working with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries and the international community who are against Israel’s plan to annex Palestinian land.

It called on all Malaysians to pray that Palestinians’ rights will be protected and that they will be free of Israeli occupation.

Sultan Abdullah believes that “the struggle for freedom of the Palestinians can be realized if they are given continuous support to establish an independent country in the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, including East Jerusalem,” said the statement. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)