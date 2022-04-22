Makkah Grand Mosque Free of Disease Outbreaks During Ramadan: Saudi Health Update

Makkah, MINA – There are no epidemic outbreaks, diseases, or events threatening public health at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, a Saudi Minister said in a health status update on Thursday, Arab News reported.

Minister of Health of Saudi Arabia Fahad Al-Jalajil said the health status among pilgrims and visitors is “reassuring.”

Al-Jalajil said hospitals and primary health care centers in Makkah are operational and are providing all ambulatory and medical services that pilgrims may need.

“The preventive plan prepared set for the Umrah season of Ramadan 2022 includes preventive measures, epidemiological examination procedures and response to infectious diseases,” he said.

During the first 20 days of Ramadan, more than 7,200 pilgrims visited hospitals in Makkah, and 36 emergency surgeries and 291 dialysis were performed.

The health ministry has recruited over 18,000 people to serve pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque.

Al-Jalajil thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support for all sectors operating during the Umrah season.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)