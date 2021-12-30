Mahmoud Abbas and Putin Siscuss Over the Phone the Latest Developments Related to the Palestinian issue

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, discussed in a telephone conversation today the latest developments related to the Palestinian issue, in addition to ways to strengthen the distinguished bilateral relations between their two friendly countries and people.

The two presidents also wished each other happy holidays on the occasion of Christmas and the New Year, wishing for peace and stability to prevail in the region and the world, WAFA reported.

President Abbas reiterated the importance of starting a political track based on United Nations resolutions, and the importance of holding a meeting for the International Quartet at the ministerial level.

He also stressed the importance of Israel putting a stop to all unilateral measures such as settlements, confiscation of land, demolishing homes, expelling Palestinians from Jerusalem, abusing prisoners, holding the bodies of martyrs, and stopping settler terrorism.

The continuation of these Israeli measures will lead to an explosion of the situation, said President Abbas, who emphasized that economic and security steps are not a substitute for the political track, stressing that in the absence of a political track, Israel’s continued rejection of the two-state solution and its efforts to undermine it, in addition to continuing to stifle the Palestinian economy and deducting from the tax revenues, decisive decisions will be taken by the Palestinians in this regard, especially as the Central Council of the Palestine Liberation Organization is getting ready to convene an important session.

The two presidents also agreed to continue in their contacts and to follow up between the two sides on all issues of common interest.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)