Madinah Airport to Reopen International Flights

Madinah, MINA – Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah on Monday completed its preparations, in accordance with health controls and requirements as well as the latest guidelines for health procedures by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), which allows Saudis to travel to abroad and back there.

The Taibah Airport Operations Company has been working under the supervision of GACA, to define specific gates for the entry and exit of passengers to and from airport lounges, the Saudi Gazette reported.

In addition, the company has formed a team to follow up on the implementation of precautionary measures and prohibit the entry of non-passengers into the terminal, with the exception of persons with disabilities, and ensure passengers wear masks, as well as provide hand sanitizer at all entrances and exits.

The airport has established checkpoints at the terminal to ensure the health status of passengers and workers through the Tawakkalna app. No passenger or employee can enter the terminal except after confirming their health condition.

Entry will not be permitted for those who do not comply with precautions, apart from providing all airport entrances with checkpoints and thermal cameras to ensure passenger safety before starting departure procedures.

If the passenger’s temperature is found to be high, the procedures adopted are implemented and the passenger will be transferred to the airport medical center.

Meanwhile, the first international flights began Monday from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Sarajevo International Airport, following a decision to lift the suspension of travel abroad through various international airports in the Kingdom.

GACA issued updated guidelines on Monday for travelers, in which GACA highlighted Tawakkalna’s requirements on entry to airports. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)