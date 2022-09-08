Lyudmila: Indonesia’s Plan to Purchase Russian Oil is Still Under Discussion

Jakarta, MINA – Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said Indonesia’s plan to purchase Russian oil is still under discussion.

“We are ready to execute the plan but there is a discussion among the Russian and Indonesian government companies,” said Vorobieva in a press breafing in Jakarta on Wednesday, September 7.

However, Lyudmila could not provide the details of that discussion about the crude oil purchase plan.

“I can’t give any details, I don’t know these details, but we know there is an intention from the Indonesian side,” she explained.

Previously, Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said President Joko Widodo is interested in purchasing Russian oil and the country also has offered 30 percent cheaper than global price.

Moreover, Sandiaga emphasized, Indonesia does not have to be afraid of being embargoed by the United States.

“Russians say there is no need to be afraid, just pay in rubles. Convert rupiah to rubles,” Sandi said via his Instagram account as quoted by Okezone.

However, if embargo happens, then all Indonesian banks will be excluded from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT). (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)