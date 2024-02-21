Russia Ready to Continue Cooperation with the New Indonesian Government

Jakarta, MINA – Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said her country would continue to cooperate with the new Indonesian government, which had just held presidential and vice presidential elections.

“The Indonesian people have elected their leader, and we are ready to work together to continue to advance bilateral relations,” said Lyudmila. in a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Lyudmila said that Russia respects the choice of the Indonesian people and congratulates them on the successful elections this year.

According to her, bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Russia continues to increase in various fields.

Russia itself will hold presidential elections on March 15-17 2024. Lyudmila said that there are 112 million domestic voters and 1.8 million Russian citizens abroad who will vote.

Apart from Vladimir Putin, Ambassador Lyudmila said that the other presidential candidates who will compete in the presidential election are Nikolay Kharitonov from the Communist Party, Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party, and Vladislav Davankov from the New People’s Party. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)