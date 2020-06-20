Luxembourg FM: EU May ‘Forced’ Acknowledge Palestine If Annexation Continues

Luxembourg, MINA – The European Union may ‘be forced’ to recognize Palestine, if Israel continues its controversial plan to annex the occupied West Bank, according to Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn.

Speaking to German magazine Der Spiegel, Jean Asselborn called on the European Union to take a firmer approach to Israel’s plan to annex the occupied West Bank.

“Just sending a statement of disapproval will only be a form of insult to the European Union and will significantly weaken its credibility,” Asselborn said as reported by Arab News on Saturday .

“Recognition of Palestine. This debate will get an entirely new dynamic. I would even consider it inevitable, “he added, saying it could encourage more international support to follow up on recognition of Palestine.

“If others follow, it is likely to achieve more than economic sanctions,” Asselborn said.

He urged that the EU declare that Israel’s move to annex the West Bank is the same as Russia’s move when it unilaterally annexed Crimea. He stressed the decision to give strict punishment does not require the agreement of all member countries.

“I don’t see the difference at all. Annexation is annexation. This is a serious violation of international law, “he said.

