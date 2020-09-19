Lebanese National Army and Palestinian Factions Commemorate Sabra Shatila Massacre

Beirut, MINA – The leaders of the Palestinian factions, the united national leadership, and representatives of the Lebanese party and national forces, the popular committee and the Palestinian National Security Forces in Beirut carried out the 38th anniversary of the massacre at the Sabra and Shatila camps on Thursday.

The representatives placed wreaths at the memorial of the martyrs of the massacre. Alquds News reported on Friday.

Popular Front General Command official, Abu Kifah Ghazi, delivered the message in his speech, “This massacre was carried out during the day by the enemy, Zionist Israel, under Sharon, and in coordination with agents of the Zionist entity in Lebanon. These agents will inevitably be in the anti-Palestinian trenches. ”

He added “There are massacres at the same time, massacres and political crimes being committed today against our people and our cause. The massacres and crimes committed this time by the Arab regime against our people, under the control of Deal of the Century that Trump announced.”

Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Fatah movement in Lebanon, Fathi Abu Al-Arradat said that the people should not forget about the crime. He also emphasized that these murderous criminals must be brought to court so that they receive their sentence.

“The evil that is witnessed by the whole world will remain a stain on the foreheads of Zionist Israel and its agents who participated with them in this terrible massacre,” he said.

He described the normalization of the Arab states-Israel as an embarrassing sight, stressing, “We Palestinians will respond with more strengthening national unity and leadership as a result of the Ramallah and Beirut meetings.” (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)