Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Bahrain, Iraq to Attend Arab Summit

Jordan's King Abdullah II (left) talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sissi after a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Makkah, Saudi Arabia (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Cairo, MINA – Leaders of Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Iraq to attend a five-way Arab summit on Monday, according to local media.

The state-run Al-Mamlaka TV said the summit will discuss a host of regional issues, topped by Palestinian developments.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, Egypt has yet to confirm the summit.

On Sunday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan arrived in Egypt and held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

A statement by Sisi’s office said the two leaders underlined the “importance of joint Arab action and unity to face challenges in the region.”

Monday’s summit comes a month after a US-Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, which was attended by the leaders of the five countries along with others. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)