Select Language

Latest
-27 min. agoPalestinians Call for Defending Al-Aqsa on Arson Anniversary
-20 min. agoLeaders of Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Bahrain, Iraq to Attend Arab Summit
20 min. agoUAE Ambassador to Iran to Return after Six Years
11 hours agoIsraeli Forces Launch Campaign of Arrests in West Bank and Jerusalem
12 hours agoViolent Confrontations Erupt Between Palestinians and Occupation Forces in Silwad
Slideshow

Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Bahrain, Iraq to Attend Arab Summit

Jordan's King Abdullah II (left) talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sissi after a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Makkah, Saudi Arabia (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Cairo, MINA – Leaders of Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Iraq to attend a five-way Arab summit on Monday, according to local media.

The state-run Al-Mamlaka TV said the summit will discuss a host of regional issues, topped by Palestinian developments.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, Egypt has yet to confirm the summit.

On Sunday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan arrived in Egypt and held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

A statement by Sisi’s office said the two leaders underlined the “importance of joint Arab action and unity to face challenges in the region.”

Monday’s summit comes a month after a US-Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, which was attended by the leaders of the five countries along with others. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news