Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Cairo, MINA – Egypt is set to host an emergency Arab Summit on March 4, 2025, to discuss plans for rebuilding the Gaza Strip without displacing Palestinian residents.

According to Anadolu Agency on Tuesday, the summit was originally scheduled for February 27, 2025, but was postponed to allow for additional logistical preparations, as stated by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The new date was reportedly coordinated with Bahrain, the current chair of the Arab League, and after consultations with other Arab nations.

This summit comes in response to a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to take control of Gaza and relocate its Palestinian population, aiming to transform the area into the “Middle East Riviera.” []

Also Read: US, Russia Agree to Establish Consultation Mechanism to Ease Tensions

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

