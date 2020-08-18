Kushner: Opening Al-Aqsa for All Muslims to Ease Tensions with Israel

Washington, MINA – Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump, said the opening of Islam’s third holiest site, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, for all Muslims is part of the United Arab Emirates-Israel peace agreement and will help reduce tensions between Israel and the Muslim world.

President Trump’s son-in-law revealed the matter at a press conference by telephone from Washington. Saudi Gazette Report on Monday.

“The Israelis are very happy that they can get cheaper flights now by flying through Dubai. I also know many Muslims who are happy that they can now fly through Dubai to Tel Aviv to go and visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque, ”he said.

“Israel also continues to regard the King of Jordan as the custodian of the Al-Aqsa Mosque which is now opened to all Muslims,” he continued.

“We can make Muslims come and pray at Al-Aqsa freely and peacefully. More and more people around the world will realize that Al-Aqsa is not being attacked, the mosque is open, and will hopefully reduce the existing tensions between Israel, Muslims and the world based on some historic anti-Semitic divisions that have been around for too long, ”Kushner continued.

“Obviously, historic breakthrough, this is the first peace agreement in the region in 26 years, and only the third in 70 years with Israel. So, I think this gives a lot of great optimism that the Middle East shouldn’t be caught up in past conflicts, “he added.

“Hopefully, this leads to a series of new advances that can advance the region,” he added.

Hence, the peace deal will bring economic prosperity to Israel and the UAE, said the senior adviser.

“The UAE and Israel are centers of technological security forces and centers of economic power. People see tremendous trading potential between them, “said Kushner.

He explained that the US did not pressure other countries in the region to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Every country should make an independent decision about it

Last week, the United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed to full normalization of relations in a deal brokered by the US President Donald Trump.

Kushner is the main actor of this normalization including rejecting annexation by Israel, in order to realize his program to create the Middle East region as a more peaceful region. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)