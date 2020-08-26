King of Jordan Emphasizes The Important of Supporting Palestine Struggle

Amman, MINA – The King Jordan Abdullah II stressed that the Palestinian cause remains high on his country’s agenda and that the Kingdom still supports a two-state solution that ends Israel occupation and establishes an independent Palestinian state.

The king made the remarks during the opening session of a trilateral summit between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq in the capital Amman that focused on expanding economic and commercial cooperation between the three countries. Anadolu Agency reported Wednesday, (26/8).

“Our meeting today is very important given the extraordinary conditions in the region and the world, along with fast-moving events in our region and efforts for foreign intervention that require close coordination and joint action,” he said.

In his speech, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi emphasized that his country was trying to improve cooperation and coordination between the three countries to face these challenges.

In addition, Al-Sisi also stressed that he agreed with King Abdullah on the Palestinian cause based on a two-state solution and said it would have a positive impact on the whole region.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi also said the region did not need more wars and conflicts but needed solidarity to achieve security and stability for the people of the region.

The final statement from the summit emphasized the centrality of the Palestinian cause and to find a solution based on international legitimacy.

The statement stated support for Egypt in achieving water security and for Iraq in maintaining its security and sovereignty.

Additionally, the trilateral summit is the third since March 2019. The first was held in Egypt in March 2019 and the second was held in the US in September 2019, according to a statement by the Royal Jordan Court of Jordan. (T/Hju/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)