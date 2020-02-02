King of Jordan Confirms “Firm” Stance on Palestine Cause

Amman, MINA – Jordanian King Abdullah II confirmed on Friday his country’s “firm” position on the Palestinian cause, as well as its support for the Palestinian people, Jordanian and official Palestinian media reported.

In a phone call with the Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, the king reiterated his country’s support for the Palestinian efforts to achieve their “just and legitimate rights” and to establish their independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

According to MEMO, he also restated his country’s position that these two states, Palestine and Israel, should be living in peace with all countries in the region, stressing that such a goal should be based on the two-state solution.

King Abdullah highlighted that Jordan will continue to work towards the just and comprehensive peace that the people of the region seek, in line with international law and the relevant UN resolutions.

Abbas expressed appreciation for Jordan’s steadfast position led by the King, in supporting the Palestinian cause and defending the rights of the Palestinian people.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)