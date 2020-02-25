Khojaly Tragedy, The Worst Crime Against Humanity

By: Akshin Mistanli, an Azerbaijani Researcher, Historian, Writer-publisher, Journalist

Khojaly genocide is a genocide against ethnic Azerbaijanis during the occupation of Khojaly by the Armenian armed forces on the night of February 25-26, 1992, with the participation of the Russian 366th motorized regiment.

After the occupation of Khojaly by Armenian groups, the civilians who remained there were deported. These actions were organized in an organized manner.

As a result of the Khojaly genocide 6313 children, 106 women, 70 elderly and elderly, 613 residents of Khojaly were killed, 8 families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents and 130 parents. 487 people were injured, including 76 children.1275 were taken captive.The fate of 150 people, including 68 women, and 26 children, is still unknown.

At present, the recognition of Khojaly genocide is defined as one of the main directions of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

Apart from Azerbaijan, Khojaly is fully recognized by Pakistan and Sudan as massacres.

Mexico, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Djibouti, Peru, Honduras, Panama, Jordan, Romania, and Scotland are known as massacres at the parliamentary level.

So far, 22 US states have adopted a document recognizing Khojaly as the murder. This event is remembered in Azerbaijan as “Khojaly Genocide” and “Khojaly Tragedy” in other countries.

The Memorial Human Rights Center report on the massive violation of human rights during the occupation of Khojaly settlement on February 25-26, 1992 says that up to the attack, there were 2-4,000 people in the city, including several hundred defenders in Khojaly.

The report notes that the attack included the commanders and subdivisions subordinate to the commander-in-chief, which was appointed by the decision of the Plenum of the Supreme Soviet of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

As a result of the attack on the city, the soldiers of the 366th motorized Regiment of the Soviet Army took part, and some of them also entered the city.

Infantry groups entered the city on February 26 at 01: 00-04: 00. The last point of defense was destroyed at 07:00.

Immediately after the attack, some of the population began to leave Khojaly by moving towards Agdam. Thus, most of the civilian population left Khojaly, and about 200-300 people remained in Khojaly, hiding in their homes and basements. An unknown number of civilians were killed in Khojaly as a result of the bombing of the city.

The Armenian side has declined to provide information about the number of people killed in this manner.

1475 IDPs in Khojaly temporarily reside in 52 different cities and regions of Azerbaijan. As a result of the Khojaly massacre, 613 Khojaly inhabitants were killed, 63 children, 106 women, 70 elderly, 8 families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents and one in 130 children.

An Armenian bullet killed 487 people and wounded 125 people, including 76 children in Khojaly. The fate of 150 hostages, including 68 women, and 26 children, is not known. There were signs of change on the body with them.

Doctors working in a train in Agdam recorded at least four scalpels and a severed head. 181 corpses (130 men, 51 women, including 13 children) were examined in Agdam; According to experts, 151 people died of bullet wounds, 20 – of shells and 10 – of blows.

In addition, forensic medical examinations were also carried out on several bodies brought from Khojaly. NKR officials told memorial observers that 120-130 bodies were brought to Agdam with their consent. 96 bodies were buried in Aghdam. The others’ bodies were delivered to relatives.

The European Court of Human Rights in its April 22, 2010 decision defines Khojaly’s civilian population as “particularly grave crimes that can be regarded as war crimes or crimes against humanity.” (AK/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)