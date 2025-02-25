Remembering the Khojaly Massacre

February 26 marks 33 years since the Khojaly massacre, a tragic event in Azerbaijan’s history. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces brutally murdered hundreds of Azerbaijani civilians in the town of Khojaly. This atrocity stands among the most severe crimes committed against civilians during Armenia’s long-lasting aggression against Azerbaijan.

Khojaly, an ancient Azerbaijani settlement, was devastated and set ablaze in a single night. The attack began with two hours of intense artillery fire, leaving the town surrounded on three sides and engulfed in flames. Many civilians lost their lives in the initial bombardment. As the assault unfolded, around 2,500 residents attempted to escape, hoping to reach Azerbaijani-controlled areas. However, Armenian military forces ambushed them, massacring, capturing, or torturing those trying to flee. This premeditated act aimed to annihilate the town’s residents simply because they were Azerbaijanis.

During the attack, Armenian armed forces, in violation of international legal norms, used heavy weaponry against the defenseless population. The massacre resulted in 613 deaths, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly individuals. Additionally, 1,275 civilians were taken captive and subjected to torture and mistreatment, while the fate of 150 people remains unknown. The brutality of the attack led to the complete extermination of eight families, the orphaning of 25 children who lost both parents, and the permanent disability of 487 individuals.

The atrocities committed in Khojaly meet the definition of genocide as outlined in the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Many countries have officially recognized and commemorated the Khojaly Genocide, and efforts continue to ensure broader acknowledgment. Recognizing this crime is not only a matter of justice for Azerbaijan but also a stand against crimes against humanity.

Since last year, the commemoration of this tragedy has taken on a new meaning, as Azerbaijani lands that were occupied 32 years ago have now been liberated. The Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, resulted in a decisive victory for Azerbaijan, freeing its territories from occupation. The people of Khojaly, along with all Azerbaijani martyrs, have been avenged. This victory has strengthened the nation’s confidence that those responsible for the Khojaly massacre will be held accountable in the near future. []

Source: Embassy of Azerbaijan to Indonesia in Jakarta

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

