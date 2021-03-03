Khadija Khuwais, A Muslim Guardian of Al-Aqsa Deported Again

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Monday submitted a deportation decision letter to Khadija Khuwais. a Palestinian Muslim women, a guard at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

She was deported from the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the roads leading to Al-Aqsa for six months.

WAFA reported that on Tuesday, Khuwais was arrested by Israeli occupation forces on Monday, several hours after she and Al-Quds activists called for re-enlivening the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially the Bab Al-Rahma Mosque.

She was later released from detention but received a deportation decree.

In recent years, Khuwais has often been the target of arrests, fines, dozens of summons and deportations on the grounds of disturbing the situation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque by fighting the Israeli occupation and Jewish squatters.

Prior to this, on January 21, 2021, the Israeli occupation arrested Khuwais and deported her from the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Then, on February 12, Khuwais’s deportation period ended but he continued to fight to protect and defend Al-Aqsa, so she was arrested again on Monday and deported for another six months.

The Israeli occupation deliberately targeted Palestinians on standby at the Al-Aqsa mosque to prevent them from protecting and maintaining the security of Al-Aqsa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)