Kazakh’s Humanitarian Assistance Against COVID-19

By Dr. Abdulrahim Abdulwahid, Author is chairman of Media Hub International (UAE)

The Republic of Kazakhstan allocated an amount of US$ 33.6 million to supply the government reserve of goods of social importance, to meet the requirements and repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, confirmed a statement from the President of Kazkhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The statement of the Head of the country read that it is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to all countries of the world, including countries of Central Asia. The country joins the countries of the international community in providing various humanitarian assistance to many countries with the aim of helping to strengthen the global capabilities to combat the pandemic.

Official report noted that the decision has been taken to provide aid to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which include 5,000 tons of Kazakhstan flour for each country valued at more than US$ 3 million US.

The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expressed his gratitude for the aid and support of the Tajik people during these difficult times, and his gratitude for the help In the evacuation of Tajik citizens to their homeland, and in the transit of goods through the territory of Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev stated during his visit to the logistics and continental transport center in the city of Nur Sultan that Kazakhstan is ready to provide assistance “as a solidarity gesture” for the countries that need help, noting that Kazakhstan is “a leader in the region” and for this reason it is obligated to support the countries that need assistance.

Tokayev ordered his country’s government to prevent raising food prices, suppress speculation, and replenish stability funds in the country, and stressed the need to pay special attention to creating uninterrupted supply of products in the country’s emergency.

Tokayev said that the city of Nur Sultan, which holds more than 6000 tons of foodstuffs, there are seven logistical centers with a total area of 222,000 square meters, in addition to seven vegetable stores designated for 37,000 tons of products operating in the capital.

Kazakhstan is contributing significantly to fighting the global coronavirus, and continuing to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to partner countries, as it is one of the first countries to support partnership for China in February to confront the Covid-19 epidemic, and sent several shipments of medical protection equipment.

The provision of humanitarian assistance is an important area of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, as Kazakhstan has provided various types of assistance over the past few years to Antigua and Barbuda, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Serbia, Syria, Turkey, Japan, and other countries.

For his part, Madiyar Menilbekov, the ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates, praised the efforts undertaken by the UAE on the international humanitarian scene, and expressed his appreciation for the initiative and humanitarian aid that Abu Dhabi provided to Kazakhstan last week to face the repercussions of Covid-19. As it sent an aid plane carrying 13 tons of various medical and preventive supplies to Kazakhstan.

Menelikov pointed out that the leadership in the UAE is characterized by high field efficiency and great effectiveness in dealing with crises and emergency situations and has effective mechanisms to provide the required services and deliver aid to those who deserve it in a timely manner.

The Kazakh Ambassador added that this generous initiative from the Emirati side confirms the confidence gained by the UAE and position. It has assumed on the international humanitarian scene, stressing that the UAE will spare no effort in preserving the gains. It has achieved and enhance everyone’s confidence in it by providing more humanitarian assistance that achieving life and decent living, stressing that the UAE will always be at the good will of the leadership in Kazakhstan in particular and the international humanitarian community and its international organizations in general.

Thanks to its recent directives and its relentless pursuit to strengthen the partnership with those interested in humanitarian affairs in all spheres of life.

Menelikov added that what his country is doing comes within the framework of its long-standing policy of humanitarian aid politically, economically and developmentally, noting that the provision of humanitarian assistance is an important area in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.(AK/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)