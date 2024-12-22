Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza Under Heavy Attacks by Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army began an intense and indiscriminate attack on Saturday night on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, targeting the facility with bombs, artillery shells and sniper fire, Palinfo reported.

The attacks caused significant damage to the hospital’s departments, equipment and power generators.

Meanwhile, medical staff and patients sought shelter by gathering in corridors and other safe areas of the hospital to protect themselves from the ongoing bombardment and sniper fire.

A medical source at the hospital confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) ordered them to evacuate the facility immediately while continuing to bomb and shell it.

Hospital director Husam Abu Safiya said that IOF ordered the medical staff and patients inside the facility to evacuate and walk to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, adding that the conditions did not allow for evacuation because there were no ambulances to transport patients and the wounded.

Abu Safiya also said that such a heavy attack on the hospital was unprecedented, adding that bullets penetrated the walls of the facility and damaged the remaining medical equipment.

He condemned the world’s silence over the genocide taking place in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health called on the world to immediately act to protect the medical staff and patients at Kamal Hospital from Israeli attacks, which it described as heavy, brutal, and unprecedented.

Kamal Adwan Hospital has been continuously targeted by Israeli forces in recent weeks, resulting in deaths and injuries among medical personnel, patients, and civilians living in nearby houses and shelters. The frequent attacks have caused severe disruption to medical services at the facility. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)