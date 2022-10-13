Kalsel Governor Hopes 2022 MTQ  Making Muslims Love Quran More

Banjarbaru, MINA – Governor of South Kalimantan (Kalsel), Sahbirin Noor hopes that the 2022 National Quran Recitation Competition (MTQ) can make Muslims love the Quran more.

“The main purpose of organizing the MTQ are making Muslims love the Quran more and make it the main reading, reference, and solution to all problems,” he said on Wednesday.

In the opening of the event, Ma’ruf Amin and the Governor invited all locals to support the success of the MTQ which was held on 10-19 October 2022. According to him, hosting the competition which was attended by thousands of participants was an honor.

“Representing South Kalimantan and its people, we are happy and honored to host the MTQ. This is a historical record for South Kalimantan after 52 years since hosting the Third National MTQ in 1970,” he said. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)