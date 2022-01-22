Joserizal Journalist, Indonesian Humanitarian Fighter

Jakarta, MINA – On January 20, 2022, it has been two years since the figure of a humanitarian fighter, the Founder of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) and the MINA News Agency, dr. Joserizal Journalist passed away.

Joserizal passed away on Monday, January 2020) in the morning at 00.38 p.m at Harapan Kita Hospital, Jakarta, at the age of 56 years. His body was buried at the Pondok Rangon TPU, East Jakarta.

Remembering the figure of Doctor Jose, as he is called, many have left a track record as a true Humanitarian fighter.

The orientation of his struggle for humanity, regardless of nation, ethnicity, race and religion, was able to penetrate various battlefields of war and disaster conflicts to help save the affected people, and made him widely known as a role model for humanitarian activists who have strong determination and are humanists.

The figure of a humanitarian fighter who does a lot of service in places of conflict and disaster areas. During his lifetime, Doctor Jose, was involved in providing emergency health services in Poso, Ambon (1999), Aceh Tsunami (2004), Yogyakarta Earthquake (2006), Padang Earthquake (2008), Pangandaran (2009) and others.

Not only focusing on helping humanity in his country, Doctor Jose penetrates territorial boundaries. In the crisis abroad, Joserizal also plunged into Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Iran, Nepal, and others.

He is also the initiator of the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, the Indonesian Hospital in Rakhine, Myanmar and the hospital in Galela, North Maluku.

His work in the world of humanity has left extraordinary traces, and God willing, all of it will be counted as a charity, an unbroken reward. Hopefully , we can all imitate and imitate and continue the journey of doctor Jose’s struggle to always help fellow human beings.

Lastly, we also note dr. Joserizal was one of the founders of the Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) in 2012 which was initiated by Imaamul Muslimin H. Muhyiddin Hamidy who is also the Leader of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Network. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)