Jordan’s King Abdullah Urges More UN, World Aid for Refugees

Dubai, MINA – Jordan’s King Abdullah met with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at Al-Husseiniya Palace on Sunday, with talks focusing on providing greater support for displaced people living in the country.

During the meeting, King Abdullah addressed global food security and the international community’s obligation toward nations hosting millions of refugees, Arab News reported.

Grandi thanked Jordan for aiding Syrian refugees. He said the UN agency would continue to support the Kingdom’s efforts and encourage the international community to assist host countries facing increasing economic challenges.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh also met with Grandi on Sunday in a separate meeting.

Khasawneh cited the economic difficulties and pressure brought on by the refugee crisis in terms of the provision of education, healthcare, water and jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi warned of what he described as a “significant decline in international aid to refugees in the region.”

During his meeting with Grandi, Safadi praised the partnership between Jordan and the UNHCR.

He said statistics show that aid supported services for around 1.3 million Syrians in Jordan, of whom 10 percent are living in refugee camps.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)