Jordan Warns against Israeli Escalation in Palestinian Territories

Jerusalem, MINA – Jordan has warned Israel against continuing with its escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories that has led to several deaths.

Haitham Abu al-Foul, spokesman for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, warned yesterday of the danger of the continuous Israeli practices in the occupied Palestinian territories and the targeting of Palestinians, including women and children, according to the Jordanian Petra news agency as quoted by Wafa on Saturday.

“The escalation of the Israeli practices is alarming, namely, as it coincides with the extremists’ calls to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif,” Abu al-Foul said.

He also stressed the need to halt the Israeli incursions and provocative practices in the occupied Palestinian territories and take all necessary steps to break the spiraling cycle of violence and maintain calm, said Petra news agency.

Only in the last couple of days, the Israeli army killed four young Palestinians during an assault on the northern West Bank city of Jenin and a 7-year-old child dropped dead after being chased by Israeli soldiers in the southern West Bank town of Toqu. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since the start of this year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)