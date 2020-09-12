Jordan : Ending Israeli Occupation in Palestine is the Only Way to Achieve Peace

Amman, MINA – Regarding to the announcement of the normalization between Bahrain and Israel relations, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Friday that ending the 53-year Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is the only way to achieve peace in the region.

Safadi said changes and basic steps are needed to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region, Wafa reported.

“Israel must stop its actions that undermine the two-state solution, end the illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories and accept all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” said Safadi.

He also said that the base of the conflict is the Palestinian issue and that the condition for a just and comprehensive peace is the end of the occupation and the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital under a two-state solution under international law, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the land-for-peace formula.

Safadi added that there would be no just peace or comprehensive security and stability unless all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people are fulfilled, especially the right to freedom and an independent state that has sovereignty over its entire national territory in accordance with the provisions of the two-state solution.

He emphasized that Jordan will continue to cooperate with other countries to achieve a just peace and fulfill all the rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)