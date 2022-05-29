Jordan Condemns Allowing Israeli Flag March Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque
The Ministry’s spokesperson Haitham Abu Alfoul said “the Israeli raids, protected by the Israeli police, are a violation of the historical and legal status quo and the international law, stressing that Al-Aqsa Mosque is purely a place of worship for Muslims and that the Jordanian-run Waqf (endowments) and al-Aqsa Affairs Administration in Jerusalem has the exclusive jurisdiction to run all the affairs of the holy site,” said Petra as quoted by Wafa.
The spokesperson called on Israel, the occupying power, to stop practices and violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, respect its sanctity, halt measures aimed at altering the historical and legal status quo, and respect the Waqf and al-Aqsa Affairs Administration in Jerusalem, the agency added.
During the march, the settlers insulted the Prophet Mohammad, and chanted racist and other slogans calling for the death of Arabs.
At least 24 Palestinians were injured in attacks by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers in the occupied city of Jerusalem during the provocative march. (T/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)