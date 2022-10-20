JIC Holds Jakarta Halal Tourism Fest 2022

Jakarta, MINA – North Jakarta Islamic Center (JIC) will hold the Jakarta Halal Tourism Fest on Friday-Sunday (October 28 to October 30 2022)

“Jakarta has the potential to become a center for the development and collaboration of halal tourism in Indonesia. In addition, Jakarta also has many tourist attractions and religious objects,” said KH Muhammad Subki, the head of the Jakarta Islamic Studies and Development Center (PPPIJ) managing the Jakarta Islamic Center (JIC) on Wednesday.

According to him, Jakarta is an ideal city for halal tourism destinations because it has many tourist attractions as well as religious objects.

“Jakarta has many tourist attractions and religious objects such as the Old City, the Thousand Islands, the Istiqlal Mosque, the Great Mosque of Sunda Kelapa, the Jakarta Islamic Center, and others,” he said.

“In addition, there are many halal-certified restaurants in Jakarta so Muslim tourists don’t have to worry,” he added.

“We want to make Jakarta a monumental landmark, with an Islamic nuance, where the mosque is the center, and develop the potential for halal tourism in Indonesia,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Sharia Economics Sub-Division, Andrian said, this event is hold based on one of the priority programs of the Ministry of Tourism, the development of Indonesian halal tourism.

He said, the potential for halal tourism has a great opportunity in building a business, especially the halal business.

“The Global Muslim Travel Index 2019 data shows, the number of Muslim tourists is projected to reach 230 million by 2030,” said Andrian.

“With this event, JIC targets at least 10 million tourists to come to Jakarta to enjoy halal tourism and make Jakarta one of the halal tourist destinations from all over the world,” he said.

Previously, the Jakarta Center for Islamic Studies and Development (PPIJ) had organized the Halal-themed JIC Expo Festival Program, starting from Halal Tourism in 2014, Halal Lifestyle in 2016, Halal Forever 2017 and Halal Moslem Family 2019. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)