Jewish Settlers Desecrate Ibrahimi Mosque With Music Performance

Hebron, MINA – The Jewish settlers desecrated the sanctity of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron, south of the West Bank, by holding a musical performance in it and being closely guarded by the Israeli occupation forces, Palinfo reported on Wednesday.

Director of the Ibrahimi Mosque Ghassan Al-Rajbi said the settlers stormed into the mosque escorted by Israeli occupation forces carrying musical instruments and loudspeakers.

They held a musical performance that lasted until early in the morning. This act is a clear violation of the place of worship.

Al-Rajbi added that the Zionist invasion coincided with the prohibition that Israel imposed on Palestinians, which would bring about the need for renovation of mosques and cameras.

The Jewish settlers held musical performances interspersed with Talmudic dances in and on the mosque grounds, in commemoration of Jewish holidays.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops imposed strict military procedures around the Ibrahimi Mosque area and in the southern city of Hebron to secure Jewish religious celebrations.

This Zionist action is in a series of crimes to take full control of the Ibrahimi Mosque and the old city of Hebron.

Al-Rajbi said the Israeli occupation announced the closure of the mosque on November 19 under the pretext of celebrating a Jewish holiday.

A similar art performance was previously performed by hundreds of Zionist settlers on October 3, inside the Ibrahimi mosque, as a clear violation of places of worship, especially mosques for worshiping Muslims. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)