Jewish Organizations Welcome Amnesty International Report on Israeli Apartheid

Washington, MINA – Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), a Jewish organization in the United States welcomes Amnesty International’s extraordinary report documenting Israeli apartheid.

JVP is an organization that works for peace in accordance with the principles of human rights, equality and international law for all Israelis and Palestinians.

“Amnesty International’s new report offers key recommendations on how the international community should hold the Israeli government accountable,” the JVP said in a statement as quoted from Wafa on Saturday.

JVP Executive Director Stefanie Fox said American Jewish heritage institutions such as the ADL, AJC and the Jewish Federation should direct their anger at the crimes against humanity that Israel has committed against Palestinians.

“Israel’s regime of supremacy and violence has nothing to do with Jewish security. More and more American Jews understand that the only just response to apartheid is to join the struggle for a future of equality and freedom for all.” Fox.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International (AI) in its latest report said, Israel committed the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people.

The comprehensive report documents how the massive confiscation of Palestinian land and property, extrajudicial killings, forced displacement, drastic movement restrictions, and denial of Palestinian citizenship are all components of the discriminatory system that constitute crimes against humanity under international law.

AI described the report, Israel’s ruthless system of domination and oppression of Palestinians, as a “landmark” with “new research and analysis detailing abuses by Israel against the Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)