Jeddah Summit Affirms Two-State Solution as Right Path to end Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Jeddah, MINA – The final communique of the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in Saudi Arabia stressed today the need to reach a just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The summit, held today in the Saudi city of Jeddah, was attended by the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and the United States, WAFA reported.

The communique of the summit stressed the need to stop all unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution, affirming the historical status quo in Jerusalem and the Hashemite guardianship over the holy sites in the city.

The leaders also stressed the importance of reinforcing the Palestinian economy and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

During the summit, US President Joe Biden praised the important roles of Jordan, Egypt and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the peace process and their support for the Palestinian people and its institutions.

President Biden reiterated his country’s commitment to work towards achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)