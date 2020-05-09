Jeddah Al-Balad Market Begins to Gradually Open at Night

Jeddah, MINA – Al-Balad’s famous market in Jeddah, has begun to reopen gradually at night, after the government eased curfews to stem the spread of coronavirus.

During the day, traders and buyers in al-Balad comply with applicable health prevention measures. Thus quoted from Awsar on Saturday, May 5.

Al-Balad was founded in the 7th century and has historically been a shopping center in Jeddah.

On Friday night, many residents were interested in enjoying the festive spirit brought by Ramadan and preparing to buy supplies ahead of Eid, such as new clothes, perfumes, gifts, snacks, and sweets.

Although the curfew has subsided, buyers at al-Balad continue to maintain physical distance, wear face masks and gloves when shopping. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)