Japanese PM Eections to Held on September 17th

Tokyo, MINA – The successor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be elected in mid-September.

Last week, the PM announced his resignation due to health problems.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold a vote on September 14.

Then, parliament will meet three days later, 17 September, where the new chairman of the LDP will be required to win a majority to make his way to prime minister.

According to the Mainichi daily, Japanese Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is also Abe’s right-hand man “decided to run for LDP leader”.

Shigeru Ishiba, a former Japanese defense minister is also touted as one of the strongest candidates.

A survey conducted by Nikkei / TV Tokyo last weekend showed Ishiba ahead with 20 percent support from respondents. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)