Japanese PM Eections to Held on September 17th
Tokyo, MINA – The successor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be elected in mid-September.
Last week, the PM announced his resignation due to health problems.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold a vote on September 14.
Then, parliament will meet three days later, 17 September, where the new chairman of the LDP will be required to win a majority to make his way to prime minister.
According to the Mainichi daily, Japanese Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is also Abe’s right-hand man “decided to run for LDP leader”.
Shigeru Ishiba, a former Japanese defense minister is also touted as one of the strongest candidates.
A survey conducted by Nikkei / TV Tokyo last weekend showed Ishiba ahead with 20 percent support from respondents. (T/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)