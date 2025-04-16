SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Japanese Muslims Hold Peaceful Demonstration Outside Israeli Embassy, Urge Netanyahu’s Arrest

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 25 minutes ago

25 minutes ago

4 Views ㅤ

The demonstration outside Israel's Embassy

Tokyo, MINA – A Muslim Community in Japan held a peaceful demonstration outside the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday, calling for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The demonstrators, representing various segments of Japan’s Muslim community, accused Israel of committing genocide against innocent civilians, especially children and women, in Gaza. The protest was reported by Arab News Japan.

Participants carried signs and banners with strong messages such as “Stop killing children,” “End the genocide,” “Boycott Israel,” and “Free Palestine.” One protester displayed a poster of Netanyahu labeled as a war criminal, urging the Japanese government to support the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

A Japanese participant stated that, although Japan and Palestine are geographically distant, Japan’s government and corporations have economic and diplomatic ties with Israel which according to the protester, gives Japan a moral obligation to take a stand.

Also Read: KFC Shuts Down Hundreds of Outlets in Turkey Amid Global Boycott

“Japanese people must hold their government and companies accountable by urging them to cut ties with Israel,” the protester said.

The demonstration reflects a growing global movement in solidarity with the Palestinian people and increasing international pressure on Israel to end its military operations in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders in Protest Against Gaza Assault

TagFree Palestine Tokyo rally Gaza genocide protest Japan Gaza war protest Japan ICC war crimes Netanyahu Israeli Embassy Tokyo protest Japan pro-Palestine protest Japan-Israel relations boycott Japanese Muslims for Palestine Netanyahu ICC arrest demand Tokyo Palestine solidarity

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Japanese Muslims Hold Peaceful Demonstration Outside Israeli Embassy, Urge Netanyahu’s Arrest

  • 25 minutes ago
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
International

UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 11:42 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Sends 20 Preachers to the UAE for Religious Moderation Training

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 11:53 WIB
Articles

Indonesia Must Do More Than Evacuate, Gaza Needs Us to Act Now

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:22 WIB
none

Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

6,500 Israeli Academics, Parents Call for Ending Gaza War

  • 23 hours ago
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
America

Austrians Favor Boycotting US Goods Over Trump’s Trade Policies

  • Friday, 11 April 2025 - 10:43 WIB
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us