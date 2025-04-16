Japanese Muslims Hold Peaceful Demonstration Outside Israeli Embassy, Urge Netanyahu’s Arrest

Tokyo, MINA – A Muslim Community in Japan held a peaceful demonstration outside the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday, calling for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The demonstrators, representing various segments of Japan’s Muslim community, accused Israel of committing genocide against innocent civilians, especially children and women, in Gaza. The protest was reported by Arab News Japan.

Participants carried signs and banners with strong messages such as “Stop killing children,” “End the genocide,” “Boycott Israel,” and “Free Palestine.” One protester displayed a poster of Netanyahu labeled as a war criminal, urging the Japanese government to support the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

A Japanese participant stated that, although Japan and Palestine are geographically distant, Japan’s government and corporations have economic and diplomatic ties with Israel which according to the protester, gives Japan a moral obligation to take a stand.

“Japanese people must hold their government and companies accountable by urging them to cut ties with Israel,” the protester said.

The demonstration reflects a growing global movement in solidarity with the Palestinian people and increasing international pressure on Israel to end its military operations in Gaza.[]

