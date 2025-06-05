Israel Blocks Humanitarian Vessel Madleen from Reaching Gaza

Jerusalem, MINA – Israel has announced it will block the Madleen, a humanitarian aid ship en route to Gaza, from approaching the besieged territory, reversing earlier plans to allow its docking if deemed non-threatening.

The Madleen, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), set sail from Catania, Italy, on Sunday. It carries essential aid such as baby formula, food, water desalination kits, medical supplies, and prosthetics for children in Gaza, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to Israeli broadcaster KAN, officials fear allowing the ship to dock would “set a precedent.” Defense Minister Yisrael Katz is expected to meet senior military commanders to finalize Israel’s response.

“Among the scenarios under consideration are preventing the ship from approaching and leaving it adrift at sea, or having it escorted by the Israeli navy to the port of Ashdod and arresting the activists there,” the broadcaster said.

Onboard the Madleen are international activists and volunteers, including French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The crew describes the mission as a peaceful act of civil resistance aimed at delivering life-saving aid.

“This is a symbolic civilian mission,” said Thunberg. “If there is even a shred of humanity left, we must fight for Palestine. I am here because it’s a duty.”

The ship is expected to arrive near Gaza within a week, though it faces likely interception in international waters, as happened in May when Israeli drones attacked another flotilla vessel, Conscience, damaging it severely.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has killed more than 54,600 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children. Despite global appeals for a ceasefire, the assault continues unabated. Aid organizations have warned that Gaza is on the edge of mass starvation.

Israel now faces increasing legal scrutiny. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes. Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice is reviewing a genocide case against the state.

As the Madleen sails forward, it carries not just supplies but a message of defiance, solidarity, and a plea for justice.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

