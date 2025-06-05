SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Blocks Humanitarian Vessel Madleen from Reaching Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Madleen Ship (Image: Anadolu Anjansi)

Jerusalem, MINA – Israel has announced it will block the Madleen, a humanitarian aid ship en route to Gaza, from approaching the besieged territory, reversing earlier plans to allow its docking if deemed non-threatening.

The Madleen, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), set sail from Catania, Italy, on Sunday. It carries essential aid such as baby formula, food, water desalination kits, medical supplies, and prosthetics for children in Gaza, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to Israeli broadcaster KAN, officials fear allowing the ship to dock would “set a precedent.” Defense Minister Yisrael Katz is expected to meet senior military commanders to finalize Israel’s response. 

“Among the scenarios under consideration are preventing the ship from approaching and leaving it adrift at sea, or having it escorted by the Israeli navy to the port of Ashdod and arresting the activists there,” the broadcaster said. 

Also Read: Palestinian Envoy Slams US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UN

Onboard the Madleen are international activists and volunteers, including French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The crew describes the mission as a peaceful act of civil resistance aimed at delivering life-saving aid.

“This is a symbolic civilian mission,” said Thunberg. “If there is even a shred of humanity left, we must fight for Palestine. I am here because it’s a duty.”

The ship is expected to arrive near Gaza within a week, though it faces likely interception in international waters, as happened in May when Israeli drones attacked another flotilla vessel, Conscience, damaging it severely.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has killed more than 54,600 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children. Despite global appeals for a ceasefire, the assault continues unabated. Aid organizations have warned that Gaza is on the edge of mass starvation.

Also Read: Slovenia, UN Allies Condemn US Veto Blocking Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Israel now faces increasing legal scrutiny. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes. Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice is reviewing a genocide case against the state.

As the Madleen sails forward, it carries not just supplies but a message of defiance, solidarity, and a plea for justice.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

TagFreedom Flotilla to Gaza Gaza aid flotilla interception Gaza civil resistance mission Gaza humanitarian crisis Greta Thunberg Gaza activism ICC war crimes Netanyahu Israel blocks Gaza aid ship Israel Gaza blockade 2025 Madleen humanitarian vessel Rima Hassan Gaza mission

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Israel Blocks Humanitarian Vessel Madleen from Reaching Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza is Indonesia’s Commitment to Support Palestinians: Maemuna Center

  • Saturday, 31 May 2025 - 20:07 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

67 Palestinians Martyred in 24 Hours by Ongoing Israeli Attacks on Gaza

  • Thursday, 29 May 2025 - 20:09 WIB
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Faces Severe Medical Crisis as Majority of UNRWA Health Centers Shut Down

  • Tuesday, 27 May 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Genocide Surpasses 53,000 as of May 21

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 14:54 WIB
Palestine

Israel Fakes End of Gaza Aid Blockade: MSF

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 07:45 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Hamas Denies Rejecting US Ceasefire Proposal, Accuses Israel of Undermining Negotiations

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:59 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Missile from Yemen’s Ansarallah Intercepted Near Tel Aviv, Targeted Ben Gurion Airport

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 10:53 WIB
Indonesia

30 Qurban Animals Collected, AWG Encourages More Contributions for Gaza and Al-Quds

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Spain Cancels Israeli Missile Deal, Moves to Sever Military Ties with Israel

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:13 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

Al-Quds Ambassador: Palestine is the Land of the Prophets as Muslims, Not as Jews

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Aid Distribution Mechanism a “Death Trap” for Gaza Civilians: UNRWA

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:33 WIB
America

Cambridge University Students Stage Protest Demanding Divestment from Israeli Firms

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:01 WIB
Indonesia

Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:13 WIB
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us