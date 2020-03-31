Japanese Government to Ban Smoking in Bars and Restaurants

Tokyo, MINA – Japanese Government will begin enacting rules that forbid people to smoke in many restaurants and bars starting from Wednesday, April 1. The ban will include types of products with heated tobacco, such as conventional cigarettes and cigars.

However, Japan’s Stripes Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare reported that the ban did not cover electronic cigarettes. The rules are enforced with the aim of protecting people, especially visitors from restaurants and bars throughout the East Asian country from exposure to tobacco smoke.

Japan’s latest rules form part of the revised Health promotion law which was passed in 2018. It applies to all restaurants and bars in the entire Rising Sun country. Thus quoted from Republika on Tuesday, March 31.

However, there are exceptions to the provisions of this part of the law for companies that sell tobacco, such as cigar bars, and some bars, as well as small restaurants that meet the requirements determined by law.

Later, excluded companies must put a sign at the entrance to show that smoking is allowed.

Some businesses can also create special smoking rooms. Besides the option to create a separate room where smoking is only allowed when eating and drinking can also be chosen by the restaurant and bar, depending on their respective policies for the convenience of their visitors. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)