Fumio Kishida Elected as New Japanese Prime Minister

Tokyo, MINA – The Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida was officially elected as the new leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Wednesday.

As the party’s supreme leader, Kishida automatically replaces Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Kishida beat Taro Kono, minister of vaccination, in the second round after beating two female candidates Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda in the first round, Kyodo news agency reported.

The former foreign minister got 257 votes, while Kono only got 170.

Due to lax anti-Covid-19 policies, Suga earlier this month announced he was stepping down as prime minister and would not be running for party leader.

Kishida will be appointed prime minister during a special parliamentary session to be held on Monday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)