Japanese PM Arrives at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

Banten, MINA – Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga and his wife, Mariko Suga arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Banten on Tuesday afternoon around 01.30 p.m.

The were immediately greeted by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Head of State Protocol Andy Rachmianto, according to the statement received by MINA.

Furthermore, the Japanese Prime Minister and his entourage headed to the Bogor Presidential Palace to carry out an official visit and a bilateral meeting with President Joko Widodo.

Since morning, joint officers of the Army and Police have been on standby and guarding around the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, ahead of the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Suga.

Officers also closed all access roads to the Bogor Palace this afternoon. A number of tactical vehicles and razor wire were prepared. Road users are asked to make a turn to use another road access.

Meanwhile, college students were also reportedly going to hold a large-scale demonstration to coincide with the one year leadership of Joko Widodo and KH, Ma’aruf Amin.

The Chairman of PC PMII Bogor City, Hamzah said that his party would carry out the action in front of the gate of the Bogor Presidential Palace. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)