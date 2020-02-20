Japan to Increase Investment and Infrastructure Development with Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Japan determine to increase cooperation with Indonesia in areas that have been set as policy priorities such as vocational training, increase investment and infrastructure development and exports.

It was conveyed by the Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Ishii Masafumi in his remarks at “Emperor’s Birthday Celebration; The New Era of Reiwa, and Host of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics “, in Jakarta on Tuesday night.

“The priority of our policy directions is complementary. While Japan needs a talented young workforce, Indonesia needs opportunities for vocational training for its youth,” he said.

Emperor’s Birthday Naruhito. May 1, 2019, was the Coronation Day of the new emperor and marked the start of a new era called Reiwa.

Masafumi accompanied by Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira and Indonesian Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto, said Reiwa has the meaning of ‘beautiful harmony’, so that it also reflects the bilateral relations between Indonesia and Japan.

Japan has the motto ‘Joint Work, Forward Together’, while President Jokowi’s government is called ‘The Working Cabinet and the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet’, this is not a coincidence because so far the relations between our two countries have always been heart-to-heart,” he said.

Ambassador Masafumi also revealed the collaboration was carried out on the construction of the MRT which is the first subway in Jakarta which began operating in March 2019.

“Jakarta’s daily life will change better in line with the increasingly extensive MRT network that we are currently developing,” he said.

Japan will host the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics for the second time.

“With the success of Indonesia to host the 2018 Asian Games, I hope and believe the Indonesian team will also achieve brilliant results in Tokyo,” he said. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)