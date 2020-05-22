Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Decides 1 Shawwal 1441 on Sunday

Jakarta, MINA – A forum of Muslim unity, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) decided the date of 1 Shawwal 1441 H on Sunday, May 24, 2020

The decision was stated by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur in Jakarta, Saturday early morning (23/5) based on the results of hisab and rukyah reports from various regions in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and other countries.

The Observation Center of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) based at the Baitul Muttaqien Mosque, Bekasi, which received the mandate to receive rukyah reports from various regions, stated that all representatives who performed rukyatul hilal, both in the territory of Indonesia and abroad did not see the new moon.

“Thus, Ramadhan is completed in 30 days so that 1 Shawwal is set on Sunday May 24, 2020,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

Meanwhile, there are six countries that have also decided Eid al-Fitr to fall on Sunday (5/24).

They based it on the results of hisab in various regions of Muslim countries that the sighting of Shawwal crescent could not be seen by this Friday evening, which meant Saturday was the consummation of the month of Ramadan.

The countries that have announced Eid Fitr on Sunday are: Australia, Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, Turkey and Malaysia.

Moment of 1 Shawwal and 1 Ramadhan are the most awaited moments of Muslims everywhere. The determination of the beginning of the month of Ramadan and Shawwal was actually based on the agreement of OIC members in 1976 was based on global rukyah. (L / P2/)

