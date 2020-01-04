Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Asks Indonesian Govt to Take Action for Uighurs Muslim

Jakarta, MINA – A forum for the unity of Muslim Ummah, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Askes Indonesian Government to urge the United Nations (UN) to form an independent fact-finding team to investigate Chinese Government’s human rights violations against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang Province.

Indonesia was asked to truly carry out its mandate as a Member of the UN Human Rights Council.

It was said by the Coordinator of the Uighur Solidarity action, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), Akhirus Sholeh at the Chinese Embassy, ​​Jakarta on Friday.

“We sincerely hope that the violation of human rights toward Uighur must be ended as it is conveyed in the basis of the Indonesian 1945 Constitution that all forms of colonialism must be abolished, ” Sholeh said.

Indonesian people are ready to support the government in the UN Human Rights Council in upholding human rights.

Indonesia becomes a Member of the UN Human Rights Council 2020-2022 period after gaining 174 votes in the elections held at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Director-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Multilateral Cooperation, Febrian Alphyanto Ruddyard revealed that Indonesia officially became a member of the UN Human Rights Council on January 1, 2020.

“We were elected to be a member of the human rights council, and we will begin the 2020 work period on the 1st. So later, it will officially sit on the human rights council,” Febrian said. (T/Sj/P2)

