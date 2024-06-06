Turkiye Urges Changing Global Perceptions of Uyghurs

Beijing, MINA – Visiting China this week, the Turkish foreign minister stressed the importance of changing global perceptions of the cultural rights and lives of China’s Uyghur Turks, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Hakan Fidan said this shift would benefit China, Türkiye, and the broader international community.

Addressing the Uyghur issue, Fidan advocated considering it as a matter of cultural richness without the need for any problems.

“Changing the perception in the world and the Islamic world regarding the cultural rights and lives of the Uyghurs here is beneficial for China, for us, and for everyone. Therefore, what we always say is this: we support China’s one-China policy, its territorial integrity, and its sovereignty,” he said.

Fidan also said his visit to China aimed to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in trade. “In terms of commercial relations, as you know, China is Türkiye’s second-largest trading partner. Currently, there is a trade volume approaching $50 billion between the two countries.”

“This is somewhat in favor of China,” Fidan said, adding that the visit sought ways to make this more balanced.

Fidan said there is significant partnership potential in terms of tourism, energy, nuclear energy, and technologies for the evaluation of precious minerals. “Connectivity issues are especially extremely important,” he added.

Telling how Türkiye has the Middle Corridor Project parallel to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Fidan also touched on possible ways to bring these projects together, and advancing connectivity projects. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)