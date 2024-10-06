Jakarta Weather Predicted Sunny and Cloudy

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicts that this weekend on Sunday, the Jakarta area will be sunny and cloudy. The maximum temperature will reach 31 degrees Celsius.

Reporting from the official BMKG website, the West Jakarta area is predicted to be cloudy, then during the day it is predicted to be thickly cloudy and at night it is bright and cloudy.

Then, Central Jakarta in the morning is predicted to be thickly cloudy, during the day and night it is bright and cloudy. The highest temperature reaches 31 degrees Celsius at 11:00 to 12:00 a.m.

While the South Jakarta, East Jakarta and North Jakarta areas are predicted to be thickly cloudy throughout the day.

“Starting at 08.00 WIB, Jakarta is predicted to be thickly cloudy. The temperature rises to 27 degrees Celsius,” said BMKG.

“Then at 19.00 WIB, the weather in Jakarta is still cloudy. With a temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius,” said BMKG.

An hour later, the weather became sunny and cloudy. This weather condition lasted until 22.00 WIB.

“At 23.00 WIB, Jakarta was cloudy again, with a temperature of around 24 degrees Celsius,” said BMKG.

Meanwhile, the Seribu Islands in the morning are predicted to be thickly cloudy, during the day are predicted to be thickly cloudy and at night are predicted to be sunny and cloudy. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)