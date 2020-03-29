Jakarta Province Sprays Disinfectant Using Drones

Jakarta, MINA – The Provincial Government of Jakarta disinfects using drones (unmanned aircraft) and ground spray in residential areas in five Administrative City areas in the capital.

Spraying disinfectant will be carried out for two days. On the first day of Sunday in four areas of the City of Administration which included North Jakarta, West Jakarta, South Jakarta, and East Jakarta.

As for Central Jakarta, spraying disinfectant was carried out on Monday.

The Head of Jakarta Provincial Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), Sabdo Kurnianto, as the person in charge of spraying disinfectants using land drones and spray said his party has conducted socialization to residents related to the spraying.

A number of ranks of Jakarta Provincial Government which include, Jakarta Provincial BPBD, Jakarta Provincial Fire and Rescue Agency, Jakarta Provincial Health Office, Jakarta Provincial Office of Communication, Informatics and Statistics, as well as local lurah also assisted the drone controlling pilots to carry out disinfection.

“This time, in the implementation of disinfecting spraying, we use drone media. Nevertheless, the spraying team and the drone pilot companion still use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), ” Sabdo Kurnianto explained.

Spraying disinfectants using drones and ground spray is expected to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The community is also encouraged to remain at home, maintain health by adopting a clean and healthy lifestyle, diligently washing their hands, and only traveling to do urgent activities such as meeting basic needs. (T/RE1)

