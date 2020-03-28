Jakarta Extends Emergency Response Status Until 19 April

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has extended the status of emergency response related to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) until April 19, 2020.

“We need to convey to the public in Jakarta that the limitation is still ongoing, therefore the status of emergency response which was originally until April 5 was extended to April 19,” Anies said during a press conference at the Jakarta City Hall on Saturday afternoon.

It means, said Anies, the activities of working, studying, and worshiping at home continued to run. Besides the closure tourist attractions are also extended, following the emergency response status that has been set.

“We urge people to stay at home, not to travel except for essential activities. We ask people to stay at home, ” he said.

He also asked the people of Jakarta not to go hometown.

“We hope for all to take a responsible attitude in Jakarta and not return hometown,” Anies said.

As of March 27 update, the number of COVID-19 cases in Jakarta became 603 positive cases, 26 people died and 61 medical personnel were exposed in 26 hospitals in Jakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)