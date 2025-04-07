Palestinian Resistance Fires Rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon, Causing Injuries and Damage

Tel Aviv, MINA – On Sunday evening, the Palestinian resistance launched a series of rockets from Gaza toward the Israeli cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon, causing multiple injuries and significant material damage, according to Israeli media reports.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it was in response to “Zionist massacres against civilians.”

Israel Hayom reported a direct hit in Ashkelon, prompting emergency medical teams to respond. The Ashkelon Municipality confirmed that one person sustained minor injuries, while Channel 12 later reported seven injuries, with all victims transferred to Barzilai Hospital. The attack also caused substantial damage to buildings and vehicles.

The Israeli army stated that approximately ten rockets were fired from Gaza, with most intercepted.

However, several rockets struck various locations, triggering air raid sirens in Ashdod, Ashkelon, and the southern suburbs of Tel Aviv.

Israeli politicians reacted strongly to the escalation. Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, criticized the government, saying that Hamas is still able to fire rockets a year and a half after the war began. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich vowed to continue efforts to eliminate Hamas, while opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman questioned the government’s strategy, stating that “talking about total victory is meaningless” while hostages remain in captivity. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

