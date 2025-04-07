SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Resistance Fires Rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon, Causing Injuries and Damage

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

11 Views

Fires Break out in Tel Aviv Area after Rockets Launched from Lebanon (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Fires Break out in Tel Aviv Area after Rockets Launched from Lebanon (photo: Palestine Chronicle)

Tel Aviv, MINA – On Sunday evening, the Palestinian resistance launched a series of rockets from Gaza toward the Israeli cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon, causing multiple injuries and significant material damage, according to Israeli media reports.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it was in response to “Zionist massacres against civilians.”

Israel Hayom reported a direct hit in Ashkelon, prompting emergency medical teams to respond. The Ashkelon Municipality confirmed that one person sustained minor injuries, while Channel 12 later reported seven injuries, with all victims transferred to Barzilai Hospital. The attack also caused substantial damage to buildings and vehicles.

The Israeli army stated that approximately ten rockets were fired from Gaza, with most intercepted.

Also Read: 90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023

However, several rockets struck various locations, triggering air raid sirens in Ashdod, Ashkelon, and the southern suburbs of Tel Aviv.

Israeli politicians reacted strongly to the escalation. Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, criticized the government, saying that Hamas is still able to fire rockets a year and a half after the war began. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich vowed to continue efforts to eliminate Hamas, while opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman questioned the government’s strategy, stating that “talking about total victory is meaningless” while hostages remain in captivity. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 490 Gaza Children in 20 Days

Tagairstrikes Al-Qassam Brigades Ashdod ashkelon Damage emergency response Gaza Hamas injuries Israel Israeli army Israeli politics Palestinian resistance Rockets Tel Aviv war

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Supports Global Fatwa Calling for Jihad Against Israel

  • 5 hours ago
Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 490 Gaza Children in 20 Days

  • 7 hours ago
Fires Break out in Tel Aviv Area after Rockets Launched from Lebanon (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Fires Rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon, Causing Injuries and Damage

  • 7 hours ago
International

Global Muslim Scholars Issue Fatwa Calling for Jihad Against Israel

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Leave 18 Palestinians Martyred, Dozens Injured

  • 18 hours ago
Load More
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Attacks in Gaza Second Day of Eid al-Fitr

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 07:45 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Forces Launch Large-Scale Incursion into Rafah

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Palestine

Israel Accused of Using Food and Humanitarian Aid as Weapons in Gaza Crisis

  • Friday, 4 April 2025 - 20:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Over 100 Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 11:55 WIB
Palestine

UN Rapporteur: Gaza Crisis is Genocide, Not War

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:48 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023

  • 5 hours ago
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Asia

World Uyghur Congress Holds Protest in Norway to Mark 35 Years Since Baren Tragedy

  • 8 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us