Israel’s Violations Continue: Banning the Call to Prayer with Loud Speakers at Al-Aqsa

Ramallah, MINA – On Tuesday, the Israeli occupation army and settlers continued their aggression against Palestinian residents, places of worship and property.

Israeli occupation authorities ban the Maghrib call to prayer through loudspeakers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupied east Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.

As Wafa reported, the Department of Islamic Endowments said, the occupation forces prevented the evening prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque by cutting off the external speakers of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel did that so as not to interfere with the speech of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bannet which will be displayed on the Al-Buraq Wall.

In addition, the occupation forces fired tear gas canisters at farmland and sheep herders east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, forcing farmers and herders to move from their lands.

The Israeli occupation authorities also submitted a warrant to demolish a house in the town of Silwan, south of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The plan is that the house will be replaced with a Jewish place of worship, the Synagogue.

Israeli occupation forces arrested eight Palestinians from several areas in the West Bank and a civilian in the southeast of Khan Yunis province in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers destroyed 20 agricultural dunums and three farms and attacked a Palestinian shepherd in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)